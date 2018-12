Buzzcocks-Sänger Pete Shelley ist tot

View this post on Instagram

Saddened to hear of the passing of Pete Shelley. Like many, I was a fan of the Buzzcocks, and Pete's one-of-a-kind voice. But what I want to share here is more personal. The Pumpkins opened for The Buzzcocks in our early days; once in Chicago and once in Paris. And what I will always hold dear to my heart is how supportive, gracious, and encouraging Pete and his band were. Especially in those Gish days when many didn't understand our approach or the sound we were after. It's that kind of encouragement that means so much to a young musician. And Pete gave it in spades. God speed to a true punk. -WPC