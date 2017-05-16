Courtney Barnett verrät uns, wie man ein Ei kocht

Keine Sorge, es folgen keine Koch-Tutorials für Anfänger. Viel besser: Es folgt ein neuer Song von Courtney Barnett, auch wenn der so neu gar nicht ist. „How To Boil An Egg“ nämlich spielt die australische Songwriterin schon seit Jahren. Bloß aufgenommen hatte sie ihn bisher nie.

“I used to perform this song at all the open-mics when i was 21. It never got recorded, so for personal-posterity I updated it and made this version recently when I was bunkered up in the bush doin some demos for my next album. In tradition of the Milk! Records compilation releases, like “Pickles From The Jar” or “Three Packs A Day”, I wanted to include a song of mine for Split Singles Club that was a tad left of album-centre. it’s a songwriting experiment that doesn’t really belong anywhere else.”

Courtney Barnetts hervorragendes Debütalbum SOMETIMES I SIT AND THINK, AND SOMETIMES I JUST SIT erschien im März 2015. Als Vorbote eines neuen Albums soll „How To Boil An Egg“ jedoch nicht verstanden werden.