Dave Grohls Festival: 7 unvergessliche Momente beim CalJam 2017

And another lucky fan at #CalJam ❤️ #Repost @made_to_parade82 ・・・ I've got another confession to make. That's Dave Grohl!!! Dave you are my hero!!! #caljam2017 #davegrohl #foofighters #caljam17 #caljamfest

A post shared by Foo Fighters Team (@foofightersteam) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT