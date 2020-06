Gorillaz: Hört hier ihre neue Single „Friday 13th“ feat. Octavian

View this post on Instagram

Gorillaz are enraged at the death of George Floyd and many before him at the hands of systemic racism and police brutality. It's time to be the change and play an active part in the fight for justice and equality. ⁣ ⁣ White supremacy must end. ⁣ ⁣ Black Lives Matter.⁣ ⁣ Listen. Learn. Take action.⁣ ⁣ More to follow.⁣ ⁣ #bethechange #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿