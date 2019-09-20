Hayden Thorpe über den Klimawandel: „Die Welt braucht keine neuen Bandshirts mehr“

Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Am Freitag, den 20. September 2019, gingen allein in Berlin Tausende Menschen auf die Straße, um gegen den Klimawandel und das politische und private (Nicht-)Handeln zu demonstrieren, das ihn begünstigt.

Einer der Demonstranten war Hayden Thorpe. Thorpe war Sänger der britischen Band Wild Beasts, die sich 2002 gründeten, sechs Alben herausbrachten und sich 2018 auflösten. Der heute 33-Jährige mit dem prägnanten Falsettgesang hat im Mai 2019 sein Solodebüt DIVINER veröffentlicht. Eine Platte, der unser Autor André Boße in seiner Rezension eine Klanglandschaft attestierte, „die bei den besten Songs an die kunstvollen Alben von Kate Bush erinnert, dazu an die Werke von Antony oder Benjamin Clementine – nur dass Hayden Thorpe im Herzen ein Popper bleibt.“

Wir hatten Hayden Thorpe im Vorfeld der Demo eine Sofortbildkamera in die Hand gedrückt, mit der er ein paar seiner Eindrücke festhalten sollte. Seine Fotos zeigen wir in der kommenden Ausgabe des Musikexpress. Warum Thorpe an der Klimademo teilnahm (hier zu seinen Instagram-Stories), wie er sich selbst engagiert, wo er die größten Probleme sieht und was auch andere Musiker und Musikhörer tun können, lest Ihr schon jetzt und hier: Er hat uns per Mail die Fragen beantwortet, seine Antworten wollen wir Euch im englischen Original nicht vorenthalten.

Hayden, why do you participate?

We belong to the earth, it doesn’t belong to us. This is a fundamental to life for all beings. It is only very recently, not even a full stop in the book of time, that we have realised the mythology of our civilisation is justifying the abuse of our source of life. We have to tell the story of ourselves differently and once enough people do it then it will become commonplace. Every voice is a contribution.

Where do you see the biggest problems regarding climate change?

I think it’s problematic to use size as a metric for everything as we do in the modern world, I’ve come to think even the smallest awareness of our actions reverberate into grand movements. Any choice which asks less of the planets recourses is an act of care.

How are you trying to do your part in everyday life?

Capitalism is A political, so I’m convinced that if it becomes better business to be environmentally friendly then the critical mass will lean toward nature’s protection. So whenever I can make an environmentally friendly choice I will, be that by not eating meat or by travelling via methods with lower carbon emissions. I’m making choices on my upcoming tour around these factors, by printing on second hand T-shirts for merchandise for instance. The world doesn’t need new band t-shirts.

What could or should other musicians and fans do about our situation?

We must all start talking openly and honestly about the situation. Music is after all the delivery system for the mythology of civilisations, from tribal songs to Vatican hymns to Taylor Swift, music transcends the material world and conveys the spirit of the time. Songs convert messages of the head into ones of the heart. Let’s use this power wisely. Travel and manufacture are obviously the pitfalls of the music industry. Though downloading demands less resources than physical product does and perhaps there are ways of reducing the consumption of touring. There will be sacrifices but music won’t suffer, future folk religions will be singing about how we either destroyed or rescued the planet.

Hayden Thorpe wird am Abend des 20. September um 23:25 Uhr bis 00:10 Uhr als Livegast in der ZDF-Sendung „aspekte“ zu Besuch sein. Die Sendung ist im Livestream zu sehen.