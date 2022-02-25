Hercules & Love Affair kündigen neues Album IN AMBER mit Leadsingle „Grace“ an

Hercules And Love Affair haben ein neues Album angekündigt. IN AMBER, so der Titel, soll am 17. Juni erscheinen. Hört hier „Grace“, die teilweise an den Sound von The National erinnernde erste neue Single daraus und seht das dazugehörige Musikvideo.

Hercules And Love Affair ist das Dance-Projekt des New Yorker DJs Andy Butler. Bisher veröffentlichte er vier Alben unter dem Namen, zuletzt erschien 2017 OMNION. IN AMBER entstand erneut in Zusammenarbeit mit ANOHNI. Die gemeinsame, aus dem Jahr 2008 stammende Single „Blind“ gilt bis heute als der größte Hit von Hercules And Love Affair. Auch Drummer Budgie von Siouxsie and the Banshees soll auf dem neuen Album zu hören sein.

Butler teilt über IN AMBER mit, dass es darauf mitnichten um Party, Clubs und gute Laune gehe:

„Destruction, rage, loss, but also redemption and journeying towards empowerment are all touchstones on the album. It has taken years to make, but I am happy to put it forward now, at a moment in time where we have all been confronted with such heightened feelings collectively and on an unprecedented scale. (…) In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak. But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much…certain emotions seemed to be off limits”.

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt: