Morrissey attackiert den „Spiegel“ nach kontroversem Interview

Morrissey hat zum wiederholten Male beteuert, dass er seine kontroversen Antworten im Interview mit dem „Spiegel“ so nie gegeben habe. In einem Facebook-Post dementiert er nicht nur angeblich Gesagtes, er bezichtigt den „Spiegel“ indirekt auch, ihm Böses zu wollen. Seine Anfrage, ihm den Audiomitschnitt des Interviews vorzulegen, sei abgelehnt worden. „Let that alone be your answer“, so Morrissey.

Morrissey schrieb am Montag in einem ausführlichen Statement mit der Überschrift „The Slander System“:

„A few weeks ago I foolishly allowed Germany’s Der Spiegel into my life. Since they eagerly flew from beloved Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding.

Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never. Would I support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No, never. Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never. Would I support sexual harassment? No, never. Would I support rape? No, never. Would Der Spiegel convey my views fairly? No, never. Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never.

In the world of music, as with politics, if you show any signs of being able to make a difference, you will be blocked, and you will have your arms tugged out from their sockets. In the same world of music, if you have nothing to say, if your brain is a mental frost and if your pointless songs are the eyes of a dead fish, then your number 1 position awaits unasked, and your five-star reviews shall keep the press alive. Music is eternity, and the call of 2018 is the time to be new and different. But you must forget the print media who are infatuated with their own reflection and do not want yours.

Be eggless and brainless and cloudy and crap, and they’ll usher you through like a little bag of dung. Can you hear the wind between each ear?

Meanwhile, our requests to Der Spiegel for an unchopped, un-fiddled-with audio of his interview with me has been refuses. Let that alone be your answer.“

Anlässlich seines neuen Albums LOW IN HIGH SCHOOL hatte Morrissey der „Spiegel“-Journalistin Juliane Liebert ein exklusives Interview gegeben, das weltweit für Aufregung sorgte. Morrissey verteidigte darin indirekt Harvey Weinstein und Kevin Spacey, beschuldigte deren mutmaßliche Opfer, bezeichnete Berlin wegen Angela Merkels Flüchtlingspolitik als „Vergewaltigungshauptstadt“ und bestätigte, dass er Donald Trump töten würde, wenn dafür ein Knopfdruck reiche. Einige dieser Aussagen traf er danach erneut.