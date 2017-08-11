Queens of the Stone Age hauen Euch „The Evil Has Landed“ um die Ohren

In zwei Wochen ist es soweit: Am 25. August 2017 und damit rund drei Jahre nach dem Vorgänger …LIKE CLOCKWORK veröffentlichen die Queens of the Stone Age ihr neues Album. Das heißt VILLAINS, umfasst neun Songs und wurde von Mark Ronson produziert.

Bisher ließen Josh Homme und Co. mit „The Way You Used To“ lediglich einen neuen Song aus VILLAINS in voller Länge hören. In einem ziemlichen lustigen Teaser-Video gab es zudem Auszüge aus dem Opener „Feet Don’t Fail Me“ auf die Ohren. Nun legen die Queens of the Stone Age nach: Einen weiteren neuen Song namens „The Evil Has Landed“ könnt Ihr ab sofort im Stream hören. Unnötig zu sagen, dass auch der wieder ein ziemliches Brett geworden ist.

Hört hier „The Evil Has Landed“ der Queens of the Stone Age im Stream:

„VILLAINS“ von Queens Of The Stone Age – die Tracklist:

1. Feet Don’t Fail Me

2. The Way You Used To Do

3. Domesticated Animals

4. Fortress

5. Head Like A Haunted House

6. Un-Reborn Again

7. Hideaway

8. The Evil Has Landed

9. Villains Of Circumstance

„VILLAINS“ von Queens Of The Stone Age – das Artwork:

Der Albumtitel habe übrigens nichts mit Donald Trump zu tun, erklärt Josh Homme:

„The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that shit. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened… Everyone needs someone or something to rail against—their villain—same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.“

Im November kommen Josh Homme, Troy van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman und Jon Theodore auf Tour.

Queens Of The Stone Age auf Deutschland-Tour 2017 – die Termine:

09.11.17 Oberhausen – König-Pilsener-Arena

10.11.17 München – Zenith

11.11.17 Berlin – Velodrom

15.11.17 Hamburg – Sporthalle

salamon_roman