Darum war der Foo-Fighters-Song „Aurora“ beim Taylor Hawkins Tribute so wichtig

Aufmerksamen Zuschauern des Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert am 03. September im Londoner Wembley Stadium dürfte aufgefallen sein, dass ein Song der Foo Fighters mehrfach zu hören war. „Aurora“ vom Album „There Is Nothing Left to Lose“ erklang direkt zum Start, als Bilder von Taylor Hawkins‘ Leben eingeblendet wurden. Später am Abend, als die Foo Fighters ihr Set spielten, war der Song ebenfalls Bestandteil der Show. Und das aus gutem Grund: Der Song symbolisiert den Anfang einer jahrzehntelangen Freundschaft und war ein Meilenstein in Hawkins‘ Karriere.

Taylor Hawkins: Mit „Aurora“ begann seine Zeit bei den Foo Fighters

„Ich würde sagen, dass das zweifelsfrei ,Aurora‘ ist“, sagte Hawkins 2020 in der „Apple Music 1“-Show auf die Frage, welcher Track sein liebster Foo-Fighters-Song ist. „Ich liebe diese Seite von Dave. Ich liebe es, wenn Daves Stimme nach Yacht-Rock klingt, und er sie so gut doppelt. Und das war die erste Schlagzeugspur, die ich für die Foo Fighters gemacht habe, auf die ich sehr, sehr stolz war. Auf dem Album ,Nothing Left to Lose‘ habe ich nur die Hälfte des Schlagzeugs gespielt, weil es mein erstes Mal im Studio war. Ich wusste nicht, wie man aufnimmt. Schlagzeug aufzunehmen und live zu spielen sind zwei unterschiedliche Dinge und die Fehler verstärken sich mit den Mikrofonen. Du musstest es richtig machen.“ Neben „Aurora“ gilt auch „This Is a Call“ als einer seiner Lieblingstracks der Foo Fighters. An jenem Song war er damals aber noch nicht selbst beteiligt.

So klang Taylor Hawkins‘ Lieblingssong beim Tribute-Konzert in London:

Foo Fighters: „Aurora“ – das sind die Lyrics

You believe there’s something else

To relieve your emptiness

And you dream about yourself

And you bleed and breathe the air

And it’s on and on

And on and on and on

I just kinda died for you

You just kinda stared at me

We will always have the chance

We can do this one more time

Hell yeah, I remember Aurora

Hell yeah, I remember Aurora

All this time

Hell yeah, I remember Aurora

Take me now, we can spin the sun around

And the stars will all come out

Then we’ll turn and come back down

Turn and come back down

You believe there’s somewhere else

Where it’s easier than this

And you see outside yourself

And you buy the hole you’ll fill

But still

And it’s on and on and on and on (and on)

Hell yeah, I remember Aurora

Hell yeah, I remember Aurora

All this time

Hell yeah, I remember Aurora

Take me now, we can spin the sun around

And the stars will all come out

Then we’ll turn and come back down

Turn and come back down

On and on and on and on I’ll wait for everyone

Wait ‚til this one’s done

On and on and on and on I’ll wait for everyone

Wait ‚til this one’s done

Take me down, we can spin the sun around

And the stars will all come out

And we’ll turn and come back down

Turn and come back down

Turn and come back down

Turn and come back down

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

On and on and on

