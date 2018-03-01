Toggle menu

Bisher unveröffentlichte Aufnahmen von David Bowie erscheinen am „Record Store Day“ 2018

3rd July 1973: David Bowie performs his final concert as Ziggy Stardust at the Hammersmith Odeon, London. The concert later
David Bowie starb am 10. Januar 2016
Foto: Getty Images, Express. All rights reserved.
Das internationale Event am 21. April 2018 solltet Ihr nicht verpassen.

Der internationale „Record Store Day“ findet in diesem Jahr am 21. April statt. Plattenläden organisieren erneut besondere Events und Musikliebhaber können exklusive Veröffentlichungen erstehen.

Zu den Specials 2018 gehören auch drei limitierte Platten von David Bowie:

  • WELCOME TO THE BLACKOUT (LIVE LONDON ’78), ein Set aus drei LPs, das Aufnahmen der „Isolar II“-Tour-Auftritte in London am 30. Juni und 1. Juli 1978 zeigt
  • Das Demo von „Let’s Dance“ in voller Länge, plus Live-Version des Songs
  • BOWIE NOW, ein Promo-Album aus dem Jahre 1977, das jetzt erstmals kommerziell veröffentlicht wird und aus Songs von Bowies Alben LOW und HEROES besteht

