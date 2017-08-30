Diesen Coldplay-Song werdet Ihr nie wieder live hören

Eigentlich sollten Coldplay am vergangenen Freitag in Houston, Texas auftreten. Der Hurricane Harvey aber sorgte dort nicht nur für Überschwemmungen, Verwüstungen und sogar Todesopfer, sondern auch für eine Absage des Konzerts. Ihre Show am Montag in Miami nutzten Coldplay deshalb für ein musikalisches Trostpflaster: Die Band spielte einen neuen, der Stadt Houston und ihren Bürgern gewidmeten Countrysong, den sie, so Chris Martin, danach nie wieder live aufführen würde.

„Houston #1“ kündigte Chris Martin mit den Worten an: „This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think about when we think about Texas. So if you’ll bear with us this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and it’s called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.“

Hört hier die einmalige Liveversion von Coldplays Song „Houston #1“: