Foto: Getty Images, Kevin Winter. All rights reserved.

„Game of Thrones“-Macher David Benioff und D.B. Weiss

Die Verleihung des weltweit wohl wichtigsten Fernsehpreis stehen bald an: Die Emmy Awards 2018 finden am Sonntag, 17. September statt, im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Nun wurden die Nominierungen bekannt gegeben.

Die siebte Staffel von „Game of Thrones“ dominiert dieses Jahr mit 22 Nominierungen, gefolgt von „Westworld“ und „Saturday Night Live“ mit je 21 Nominierungen.

Andere Serien mit guten Ergebnissen: „The Handmaid’s Tale“ (20 Nominierungen), „The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story“ (18 Nominierungen) und „Atlanta“ (16 Nominierungen). Donald Glover, als Musiker auch als Childish Gambino bekannt, kriegt allein für „Atlanta“ vier Nominierungen, unter anderem als Bester Schauspieler, Bester Regisseur und Bester Schriftsteller.

Emmy Awards 2018 – alle Nominierungen in einer Liste:

Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Best Limited Series

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Chris Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law and Order SVU: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult )

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a TV Movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Weaver (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Best Variety Talk Series