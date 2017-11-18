Malcolm Young (AC/DC) ist tot

Malcolm Young ist tot. Der Mitbegründer und Gitarrist von AC/DC starb am 18. November 2017 im Alter von 64 Jahren. Dies teilten AC/DC am Samstag auf ihrer Homepage mit. Seit einigen Jahren war er nach einem Schlaganfall an Demenz erkrankt.

Lest hier das komplette „Family Statement“ von AC/DC:

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.

Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother.

While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief.

For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week.

The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army.“

Malcolm Young wurde am 6. November 1953 im schottischen Glasgow geboren. 1963 zog die Familie nach Australien. 1973 gründete er mit seinem Bruder Angus Young die legendäre Hardrockband AC/DC. Mit ihnen veröffentlichte er 15 Alben, das 2014 erschienene 16. Studioalbum ROCK OR BUST wurde bereits ohne ihn aufgenommen.

Vor rund einem Monat, am 22. Oktober 2017, starb bereits George Young, der ältere Bruder von Malcolm und Angus. Er produzierte diverse AC/DC-Alben und war Mitglied der Band The Easybeats, für die er unter anderem den Hit „Love Is In The Air“ schrieb.

AC/DC-Sänger Brian Johnson musste 2016 die ROCK OR BUST-Tournee auf Anraten seiner Ärzte abbrechen, er litt unter Hörproblemen. Liveersatz fand die Band in Guns-N’-Roses-Sänger Axl Rose.

