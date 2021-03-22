Musik
Neuer Song „Talkin‘ Back“: Fat Joe erntet nach Wuhan-Vergleich Kritik

von
Einige Zuhörer*innen sind der Meinung, dass der 50-Jährige auf seinem neuen Song eine rassistische Aussage getätigt hat.
Fat Joe
Fat Joe
Benny the Butcher hat vergangenen Freitag (19. März) sein neuestes Werk THE PLUGS I MET 2 herausgebracht. Während das Album vor allem für die magische Chemie zwischen Benny und Produzent Harry Fraud Aufmerksamkeit erregte, stand Fat Joes Gastverse auf dem Song „Talkin‘ Back“ im Mittelpunkt. Viele werfen dem Rapper vor, hierbei anti-asiatische Rhetorik zu verbreiten.

Kann man das noch als Witz bezeichnen?

In einem Versuch, seinen lyrischen Witz unter Beweis zu stellen, verzichtete der Rapper auf politische Korrektheit und endete seinen Part mit einer unsensiblen Zeile, die von manchen durchaus als Förderung anti-asiatischer Rhetorik interpretiert werden könnte.

„Threw that white up in the pot, gave ‚em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan Virus“

Damit bezieht sich der Rapper auf die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von Crack-Kokain – eine chemische Droge, deren stimulierende Wirkung extrem süchtig macht und sich daher rasant schnell unter Konsument*innen verbreitet. Ein Vergleich, der bei manchen Zuhörer*innen Empörung ausgelöst hat.

Fat Joe rechtfertigt sich auf Twitter

Als er Wind von den Reaktionen bekam, erklärte Joe auf Twitter, dass er den Vers vor über einem Jahr aufgenommen hatte, als Medien und Publikationen COVID-19 noch als „Wuhan Virus“ bezeichneten.

Fans stehen hinter dem Rapper

Während viele die Zeile von Fat Joe als Rassismus betiteln, stehen andere wiederum auf seiner Seite und verteidigen den 50-Jährigen. Dabei befürworten viele, dass der „All The Way Up“-Rapper sich so schnell an die Öffentlichkeit gewendet und erklärt hat. Einige andere sind auch der Meinung, dass es sich bei der Zeile um gar keine rassistische Aussage handele, da der Corona-Virus tatsächlich aus Wuhan stamme und der Rapper ansonsten auch niemanden verbal angegriffen habe.

ME-Redaktion
