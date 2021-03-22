Neuer Song „Talkin‘ Back“: Fat Joe erntet nach Wuhan-Vergleich Kritik

Benny the Butcher hat vergangenen Freitag (19. März) sein neuestes Werk THE PLUGS I MET 2 herausgebracht. Während das Album vor allem für die magische Chemie zwischen Benny und Produzent Harry Fraud Aufmerksamkeit erregte, stand Fat Joes Gastverse auf dem Song „Talkin‘ Back“ im Mittelpunkt. Viele werfen dem Rapper vor, hierbei anti-asiatische Rhetorik zu verbreiten.

Kann man das noch als Witz bezeichnen?

In einem Versuch, seinen lyrischen Witz unter Beweis zu stellen, verzichtete der Rapper auf politische Korrektheit und endete seinen Part mit einer unsensiblen Zeile, die von manchen durchaus als Förderung anti-asiatischer Rhetorik interpretiert werden könnte.

„Threw that white up in the pot, gave ‚em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan Virus“

Damit bezieht sich der Rapper auf die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von Crack-Kokain – eine chemische Droge, deren stimulierende Wirkung extrem süchtig macht und sich daher rasant schnell unter Konsument*innen verbreitet. Ein Vergleich, der bei manchen Zuhörer*innen Empörung ausgelöst hat.

Fat Joe rechtfertigt sich auf Twitter

Als er Wind von den Reaktionen bekam, erklärte Joe auf Twitter, dass er den Vers vor über einem Jahr aufgenommen hatte, als Medien und Publikationen COVID-19 noch als „Wuhan Virus“ bezeichneten.

I’ll adress the Benny verse i did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the wuhan virus before they called it COVID i support and love all my asian brothers and sisters never hate — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) March 21, 2021

Hey @fatjoe long time fan here. But given the current climate and how asians are being treated do you think you could’ve phrased this a little differently? „Threw that white up in the pot, gave ‚em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan virus“ — ALL THE TABS (@notupstate) March 21, 2021

Fat Joe makes a reference to the “Wuhan virus” on Benny’s new album. Not helpful — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) March 19, 2021

fat joe really had to say “wuhan virus” on the benny album 😐 — Ethan (@bleemel) March 19, 2021

Fat Joe talking bout some Wuhan virus pic.twitter.com/cp0vcohp2H — 🅱️ (@_theghettomonk) March 19, 2021

new benny butcher is exclusively for the crusty old heads stuck in the past, not just bc of its backpack sound, but bc of the part where fat joe calls it „the wuhan virus“ — a little nathan for you (@trillmoregirls) March 19, 2021

Fans stehen hinter dem Rapper

Während viele die Zeile von Fat Joe als Rassismus betiteln, stehen andere wiederum auf seiner Seite und verteidigen den 50-Jährigen. Dabei befürworten viele, dass der „All The Way Up“-Rapper sich so schnell an die Öffentlichkeit gewendet und erklärt hat. Einige andere sind auch der Meinung, dass es sich bei der Zeile um gar keine rassistische Aussage handele, da der Corona-Virus tatsächlich aus Wuhan stamme und der Rapper ansonsten auch niemanden verbal angegriffen habe.

Much respect for stepping up early and being accountable and showing love to the Asian community. — BlackStartUpMovement (@BanjokoAdisa) March 21, 2021

Wuhan Virus is NOT racist. Ebola Virus and West Nile Virus were named after African Rivers in which the viruses originated.

Limes Disease, West Limes CT

Zika Virus, Zika River in Congo

Spanish Flu

MERS, Middle Eastern Respiratory Sickness — Jermaine L. Johnson (@iammaineman) March 21, 2021

Man Joe. It really doesn’t need an explanation. These people bitching about this don’t fuck with hip-hop. Just the Twitter mob doing what they do. — Dave Clementz (@clementz_dave) March 21, 2021

Man Joe ain’t none of us (Fans) take it wrong. Well I didn’t. So come out of retirement PLEASE! Cause the vers is!! 🔥 EVERYONE should know Fat Joe doesn’t and wouldn’t hate on a whole race! — Mike Rey (Murf Rippa) (@murfrippa) March 21, 2021

Cancel Culture is on the hunt people need to calm the fuck down & use critical thinking!!! @fatjoe. Said nothing wrong….Asian Lives Matter..We need to stop these racist attacks no matter who the victim is!!!!! — rsmnyc (@rsmnyc3) March 21, 2021