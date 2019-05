The Prodigy haben eine wichtige Nachricht an alle, die an psychischen Problemen leiden

View this post on Instagram

It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all and give it the respect it deserves. For professional advice in the UK please visit www.mind.org.uk, www.thecalmzone.net, www.samaritans.org For local services around the world, please seek help here: http://www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html