Chris Cornells Bruder schreibt offenen Brief und dankt Fans und Freunden

Peter Cornell hat einen offenen Brief anlässlich des Todes seines Bruders Chris Cornell geschrieben. Auf Facebook postete er am Samstag bewegende Worte, in denen er unter anderem veranschaulicht, dass Chris Cornell für ihn stets schlichtweg sein Bruder war. Wie wichtig er den Fans und anderen Künstlern war, sei ihm erst nach dessen Tod bewusst geworden. Peter Cornell beschreibt seinen Bruder als selbstlos, seine Kunst und seine Emotionen habe er stets auf der Bühne und seinen Alben hergegeben und sich damit unsterblich gemacht.

Besonders rührend: Peter Cornell postete dazu zwei Fotos von sich und seinem Bruder: „The first time and the last time we were together.“

Lest Peter Cornells gesamtes Statement hier:

„FRIENDS;

It’s been difficult to put words together. My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just “were”. No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn’t have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough.

It wasn’t until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend. That being said, I am so sorry to YOU for your loss. Artists, actors, musicians. We rely on these people to lift us up. To inspire us and distract us in times of trouble. Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor.

My brother gave freely of his gifts and it was never a struggle. He kept himself from the saturation of celebrity in such a humble way. The power and anger and passion of my brother’s music was always genuine, original and legitimate. He was the powerful, sensitive, fragile, angry, mystical creature that will exist forever in his body of work. And he did it for ALL of us. Giving it away. Leaving all on the stage or in the recordings that will keep him immortal.

I will never wrap my head around his passing. I’ve been in shock since I heard the news. I can’t and won’t let him go.

Please know, with all the humility I can muster from the depths of a pulverized heart, I THANK EACH OF YOU for your kindness and condolences. THANK YOU for finding me through YOUR tears.

Hold your brothers close.

Much Love!

PC“



Chris Cornell starb am 17. Mai 2017, er nahm sich nach einem Soundgarden-Konzert in Detroit das Leben. Seine Asche wurde am 26. Mai 2017 in Los Angeles beigesetzt. Lest hier auch einen offenen Brief seiner Frau Vicky.