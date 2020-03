View this post on Instagram

My cover of Plastic Ono Band’s Isolation is up for streaming & purchase on Bandcamp now. All proceeds go toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund for musicians & music industry folks whose work has been disrupted by the crisis. I encourage you to buy it (pay-what-you-wish) and we can be a part of helping combat this together. wash your hands, link in bio 🧼🌎🧼