2

Highlight: Marvel-Filme: Das sind die besten Soundtracks

„Peaky Blinders“-Soundtrack: Erscheinungsdatum, Tracklist, Cover, Stream, Details

Der erste offizielle „Peaky Blinders“-Soundtrack soll aus den musikalischen Highlights der ersten fünf Staffeln der BBC-Erfolgsserie bestehen.
Der erste offizielle „Peaky Blinders“-Soundtrack wird am 15. November als umfangreiches Doppelalbum erscheinen.
Foto: BBC. All rights reserved.

Der britische Fernsehsender BBC One hat die Veröffentlichung des ersten „Peaky Blinders“-Soundtracks verkündet. Das Doppelalbum soll am 15. November via UMC erscheinen und aus den musikalischen Highlights der ersten fünf Staffeln der Erfolgsserie bestehen.

Auf dem Soundtrack werden unter anderem Songs von den Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, David Bowie, The White Stripes, Dan Auerbach und Anna Calvi zu finden sein.

Artwork zum „Peaky Blinders“-Soundtrack:

Tracklist des „Peaky Blinders“-Soundtracks:

CD 1:

  1. Tommy: ‚It’s Not A Good Idea…‘
  2. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
  3. The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues
  4. Truce – From ‚Peaky Blinders‘ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)
  5. Tommy: ‚Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…‘
  6. Dan Auerbach – The Prowl
  7. Polly: ‚There’s Only One Thing…‘
  8. Jack White – Love Is Blindness
  9. PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love
  10. Alfie: ‚I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…‘
  11. Black Rebel Motorcycle – River Styx
  12. Post Irish Meeting – From ‚Peaky Blinders‘ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)
  13. PJ Harvey – Red Right Hand
  14. Laura Marling – What He Wrote
  15. Arthur: ‚Do You Wanna Tell ‚Em…‘
  16. Royal Blood – Come On Over
  17. Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
  18. Tommy: ‚I Love You…‘
  19. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Breathless
  20. Radiohead – You And Whose Army?
  21. Polly: ‚A Woman Of Substance…‘
  22. PJ Harvey – This Is Love
  23. Sons – From ‚Peaky Blinders‘ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)
  24. Tommy: ‚You Can Change What You Do…‘
  25. Queens Of The Stone Age – Burn The Witch
  26. The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
  27. David Bowie – Lazarus

CD 2:

  1. Tommy: ‚Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…‘
  2. Savages – Adore
  3. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
  4. Rachel Unthank & The Winterset – I Wish
  5. Ballad Of Polly Gray – From ‚Peaky Blinders‘ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)
  6. Tommy: ‚I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…‘
  7. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me
  8. Foals – Snake Oil
  9. Polly: ‚It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…‘
  10. Radiohead – Pyramid Song
  11. Laura Marling – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
  12. Ada: ‚So, Tommy Shelby, MP…‘
  13. Black Sabbath – The Wizard
  14. Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify
  15. Joy Division – Atmosphere
  16. Tommy: ‚You Need To Understand…‘
  17. Anna Calvi – You’re Not God
  18. Arthur: ‚There’s A Bentley Outside…‘
  19. Jehnny Beth – I’m The Man
  20. Idles – Never Fight A Man With A Perm
  21. Tommy: ‚I Will Continue…‘
  22. Richard Hawley – Ballad Of A Thin Man

Auch das zuletzt von PJ Harvey veröffentlichte Cover des von Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds stammenden Titelsongs „Red Right Hand“ wurde selbstverständlich in den offiziellen Soundtrack aufgenommen.

„Peaky Blinders“ wurde in Deutschland erstmals 2014 auf Sky Atlantic ausgestrahlt. Das historische Gangster-Familienepos spielt im Birmingham der 1920er-Jahre kurz nach Ende des Ersten Weltkrieges und dreht sich um eine von Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) angeführte Bande, die versucht, durch Schwarzmarkthandel, Schutzgelderpressung und illegale Wetten möglichst viel Macht zu erlangen.

