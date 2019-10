View this post on Instagram

Kind, patient, visionary genius @bookertjonesmusic produced and arranged my solo record. It’s called Serpentine Prison.🐍 More about it soon but basically I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play instermints. Not worthy! 🙏🏻📖 💕🧤 Booker’s incredibly inspiring memoir, Time Is Tight, is out 10/29. NYTimes link in bio. 📸= @oldstyleguitarshop