The Smiths kriegen ihre eigene Graphic Novel

Seit 1987 sind sie Geschichte, aber auch abseits von Morrisseys bisweilen fragwürdigen Interviews und Gebahren sorgt die legendäre und bis heute nicht wiedervereinte Band immer wieder mal für Schlagzeilen: Zuletzt veröffentlichten sie etwa eine Neuauflage ihres Albums THE QUEEN IS DEAD und kommentierten Donald Trump in einer versteckten Botschaft in einer 7-Inch, die sie zum Record Store Day 2017 herausbrachten. Als nächstes soll nun eine Graphic Novel über The Smiths in die Buchläden kommen.

„Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography“ von Con Chrisoulis soll 464 Seiten umfassen und laut einer Pressemitteilung titelgemäß „die Geschichten von Teenagern erzählen, die eines Tages The Smiths werden“. Auf Instagram hat Chrisoulis bereits ein Video davon gepostet, wie er durch sein Buch blättert und erlaubt so erste Einblicke:

Die gesamte Synopsis lautet:

„Tales of The Smiths is a comic book retelling of the band members‘ teenage years, before the group was famous, and includes fascinating digressions about their influences (the New York Dolls, Nico, Sex Pistols, NY punk, Patti Smith, etc) and the times in which they were growing up. The story reaches its climax with the meeting of Morrissey and Marr, the formation of the band in 1982 and their first gig as The Smiths.“