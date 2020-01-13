Am 9. Februar 2020 steht zum 92. Mal die Oscar-Verleihung, der wichtigste internationale Filmpreis, an. Und es scheint ganz so, als würde es für „Joker“ gut aussehen. Gleich elf Nominierungen konnte der Film absahnen.
Die in Hollywood stattfindenden Awards müssen auch in diesem Jahr ohne Host auskommen. In Deutschland werden die Oscars ab um 2 Uhr in der Nacht auf den 10. Februar bei ProSieben übertragen werden.
Oscars 2020 – hier sind alle Nominierten in der Übersicht:
Bester Film
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
- Little Woman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- 1917
- Parasite
Beste Regie
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine „Jo“ March
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
- Renee Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
- Les Misérables (France) in French – Directed by Ladj Ly
- Honeyland (North Macedonia) in Macedonian – Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
- Corpus Christi (Poland) in Polish – Directed by Jan Komasa
- Parasite (South Korea) in Korean – Directed by Bong Joon-ho
- Pain and Glory (Spain) in Spanish – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Kathy Bates, „Richard Jewell“
- Laura Dern, „Marriage Story“
- Scarlett Johannsson, „Jojo Rabbit“
- Florence Pugh, „Little Women“
- Margot Robbie, „Bombshell“
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Tom Hanks, „A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood“
- Anthony Hopkins, „The Two Popes“
- Al Pacino, „The Irishman“
- Joe Pesci, „The Irishman“
- Brad Pitt, „Once upon a Time … In Hollywood“
Beste Dokumentation
- American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
- The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Beste Kamera
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
Bester animierter Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Bestes Original-Drehbuch
- Knives Out – Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- 1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, story by Bong Joon-ho
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
- Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
- Little Women – Greta Gerwig based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
- The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten based on the play The Pope by Anthony McCarten
- Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Beste Filmmusik
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Bester Song
- „I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away“ from „Toy Story 4“, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“ from „Rocketman“, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
- „I’m Standing With You“ from „Breakthrough“, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- „Into The Unknown“ from „Frozen II“, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- „Stand Up“ from „Harriet“, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Bester Schnitt
- The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
- Parasite – Yang Jinmo
- Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
- Joker – Jeff Groth
Beste visuelle Effekte
- Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda
- The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
- 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy
Bestes Make-up
- Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Kostümdesign
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Joker – Mark Bridges
- The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
- Sister – Siqi Song
Bester Tonschnitt
- Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
- Joker – Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
Beste Tonmischung
- Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- 1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Bestes Produktionsdesign
- The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- 1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha-jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won-woo
Bester Kurzfilm
- Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
- Saira – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
- A Sister – Delphine Girard