Das wird Dich auch interessieren





Am 9. Februar 2020 steht zum 92. Mal die Oscar-Verleihung, der wichtigste internationale Filmpreis, an. Und es scheint ganz so, als würde es für „Joker“ gut aussehen. Gleich elf Nominierungen konnte der Film absahnen.

Die in Hollywood stattfindenden Awards müssen auch in diesem Jahr ohne Host auskommen. In Deutschland werden die Oscars ab um 2 Uhr in der Nacht auf den 10. Februar bei ProSieben übertragen werden.

Oscars 2020 – hier sind alle Nominierten in der Übersicht:

Bester Film

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Ford v Ferrari

Little Woman

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Beste Regie

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo

as Salvador Mallo Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton

as Rick Dalton Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber

as Charlie Barber Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Joker

as Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman

as Harriet Tubman Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber

as Nicole Barber Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine „Jo“ March

as Josephine „Jo“ March Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly

as Megyn Kelly Renee Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Bester fremdsprachiger Film

Les Misérables (France) in French – Directed by Ladj Ly

(France) in French – Directed by Ladj Ly Honeyland (North Macedonia) in Macedonian – Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

(North Macedonia) in Macedonian – Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov Corpus Christi (Poland) in Polish – Directed by Jan Komasa

(Poland) in Polish – Directed by Jan Komasa Parasite (South Korea) in Korean – Directed by Bong Joon-ho

(South Korea) in Korean – Directed by Bong Joon-ho Pain and Glory (Spain) in Spanish – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Kathy Bates, „Richard Jewell“

Laura Dern, „Marriage Story“

Scarlett Johannsson, „Jojo Rabbit“

Florence Pugh, „Little Women“

Margot Robbie, „Bombshell“

Bester Nebendarsteller

Tom Hanks, „A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood“

Anthony Hopkins, „The Two Popes“

Al Pacino, „The Irishman“

Joe Pesci, „The Irishman“

Brad Pitt, „Once upon a Time … In Hollywood“

Beste Dokumentation

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

– Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

– Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

– Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

– Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Beste Kamera

1917 – Roger Deakins

– Roger Deakins The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

– Rodrigo Prieto Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

– Robert Richardson The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

– Jarin Blaschke Joker – Lawrence Sher

Bester animierter Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Bestes Original-Drehbuch

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

– Rian Johnson Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

– Noah Baumbach 1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

– Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

– Quentin Tarantino Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, story by Bong Joon-ho

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

– Steven Zaillian based on the book by Charles Brandt Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

– Taika Waititi based on the novel by Christine Leunens Little Women – Greta Gerwig based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

– Greta Gerwig based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten based on the play The Pope by Anthony McCarten

– Anthony McCarten based on the play by Anthony McCarten Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Beste Filmmusik

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Bester Song

„I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away“ from „Toy Story 4“, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

„(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“ from „Rocketman“, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

„I’m Standing With You“ from „Breakthrough“, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

„Into The Unknown“ from „Frozen II“, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

„Stand Up“ from „Harriet“, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Bester Schnitt

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

– Thelma Schoonmaker Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

– Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker Parasite – Yang Jinmo

– Yang Jinmo Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

– Tom Eagles Joker – Jeff Groth

Beste visuelle Effekte

Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

– Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda

– Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

– Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

– Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy

Bestes Make-up

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

– Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

– Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

– Jeremy Woodhead Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

– Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Kostümdesign

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

– Arianne Phillips Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

– Jacqueline Durran Joker – Mark Bridges

– Mark Bridges The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

– Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

– Daria Kashcheeva Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

– Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

– Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

– Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre Sister – Siqi Song

Bester Tonschnitt

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

– Donald Sylvester Joker – Alan Robert Murray

– Alan Robert Murray 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

– Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

– Wylie Stateman Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

Beste Tonmischung

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

– Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

– Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

– Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland 1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

– Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Bestes Produktionsdesign

The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves

– Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

– Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales 1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

– Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

– Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha-jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won-woo

Bester Kurzfilm