Rammstein live in Rostock: So verlief das Konzert im Ostseestadion

It was so nice. I can say that I cried after it was over. A brilliant show 😍 Now I am exciting for next saturday for the second show at home at #berlinolympicstadium #rostock #ostseestadion #rammstein @rammsteinofficial @richard_von_rammstein @christophschneider_official @oliverriedel_official @paullanders_official @till_lindemann_official @rammsteinfans.germany What a great party 🤟