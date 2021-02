Lady Gaga: Hunde bei bewaffnetem Überfall entführt

TOPSHOT - US Singer Lady Gaga sings the US National Anthem at the beginning of the swearing in ceremony of the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Foto: POOL/AFP via Getty Images, SAUL LOEB. All rights reserved.