Oscars 2020: Hier sind alle Gewinner der Academy Awards im Überblick

Popkolumne, Folge 51

„Frauen sind nicht für jede Festivalbühne geeignet“: Die Popwoche im Überblick

In unserer Popkolumne präsentiert Linus Volkmann im Wechsel mit Julia Lorenz die High- und Lowlights der Woche. Welche Künstler, welche Serien, welches Kaugummi-Merch von kurz nach dem Krieg lohnt sich (nicht) – und was war sonst noch so los? In der neuen Folge zur KW 05/2020 geht es darum, dass Frauen einfach „eine andere Energie“ als Männer haben – genetisch beziehungsweise astrologisch bedingt. Was will man machen? Außerdem: Pisse, Hubba Bubba, Pfusch und der Tod. Die neue Popwoche ist draußen – come in and find out!