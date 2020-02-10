Oscars 2020: Hier sind alle Gewinner der Academy Awards im Überblick

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag fand zum 92. Mal die Oscar-Verleihung, der wichtigste internationale Filmpreis, statt. Speziell für „Parasite“ war die Award Show ein echter Siegeszug. Gleich vier von sechs möglichen Preisen konnte der Horror absahnen. Er wurde sogar als erster nicht englischsprachiger Film in der Kategorie „Bester Film“ ausgezeichnet.
Alle Sieger in den jeweiligen Kategorien haben wir hier in der Übersicht für Euch aufbereitet. Netflix ging, abgesehen von Laura Dern als Beste Nebendarstellerin in „Marriage Story“ und in der Kategorie „Bester Dokumentarfilm“, mit weniger Awards als erwartet heraus.
Oscars 2020 – hier sind alle Sieger in der Übersicht:
Bester Film: Parasite
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
- Little Woman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- 1917
- Parasite
Beste Regie: Parasite
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bester Hauptdarsteller: Joaquin Phoenix
- Antonio Banderas – Leid und Herrlichkeit
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Beste Hauptdarstellerin: Renee Zellweger
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
Bester fremdsprachiger Film: Parasite
- Les Misérables (Frankreich)
- Honeyland (Mazedonien)
- Corpus Christi (Polen)
- Parasite (Südkorea)
- Leid und Herrlichkeit (Spanien)
Beste Nebendarstellerin: Laura Dern
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Bester Nebendarsteller: Brad Pitt
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once upon a Time… In Hollywood
Beste Dokumentation: American Factory
- American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert und Jeff Reichert
- The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod und Sigrid Dyekjær
- The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris und Tiago Pavan
- For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab und Edward Watts
- Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska und Atanas Georgiev
Beste Kamera: 1917
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
Bester animierter Film: Toy Story 4
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Bestes Original-Drehbuch: Parasite
- Knives Out – Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- 1917 – Sam Mendes und Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho und Han Jin-won
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch: Jojo Rabbit
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian, basierend auf I Heard You Paint Houses von Charles Brandt
- Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi, basierend auf Caging Skies von Christine Leunens
- Little Women – Greta Gerwig, basierend auf dem Werk von Louisa May Alcott
- The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten, basierend auf The Pope von Anthony McCarten
- Joker – Todd Phillips und Scott Silver
Beste Filmmusik: Joker
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Bester Song: „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“ von Rocketman
- „I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away“ von Toy Story 4, Musik und Text von Randy Newman
- „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“ von Rocketman, Musik von Elton John; Text von Bernie Taupin
- „I’m Standing With You“ von Breakthrough, Musik und Text von Diane Warren
- „Into The Unknown“ von Frozen II, Musik und Text von Kristen Anderson-Lopez und Robert Lopez
- „Stand Up“ von Harriet, Musik und Text von Joshuah Brian Campbell und Cynthia Erivo
Bester Schnitt: Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland und Michael McCusker
- Parasite – Yang Jinmo
- Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
- Joker – Jeff Groth
Beste visuelle Effekte: 1917
- Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl und Dan Sudick
- The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli und Nelson Sepulveda
- The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones und Elliot Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach und Dominic Tuohy
- 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler und Dominic Tuohy
Bestes Make-up und Frisuren: Bombshell
- Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan und Vivian Baker
- Joker – Nicki Ledermann und Kay Georgiou
- Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten und David White
- 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis und Rebecca Cole
Kostümdesign: Little Women
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Joker – Mark Bridges
- The Irishman – Sandy Powell und Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Bester animierter Kurzfilm: Hair Love
- Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry und Karen Rupert Toliver
- Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan und Kathryn Hendrickson
- Memorable – Bruno Collet und Jean-François Le Corre
- Sister – Siqi Song
Bester Tonschnitt: Ford v Ferrari
- Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
- Joker – Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood und David Acord
Bester Ton: 1917
- Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson und Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco und Steven A. Morrow
- Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic und Tod Maitland
- 1917 – Mark Taylor und Stuart Wilson
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler und Mark Ulano
Bestes Produktionsdesign: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- The Irishman – Produktionsdesign: Bob Shaw; Setdesign: Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Produktionsdesign: Ra Vincent; Setdesign: Lee Sandales
- 1917 – Produktionsdesign: Dennis Gassner; Setdesign: Lee Sandales
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Produktionsdesign: Barbara Ling; Setdesign: Nancy Haigh
- Parasite – Produktionsdesign: Lee Ha-jun; Setdesign: Cho Won-woo
Bester Kurzfilm: The Neighbor’s Window
- Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur und Maria Gracia Turgeon
- Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat und Damien Megherbi
- The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
- Saira – Bryan Buckley und Matt Lefebvre
- A Sister – Delphine Girard
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger und Elena Andreicheva
- In the Absence – Yi Seung-jun und Gary Byung-Seok Kam
- Vom Leben überholt – John Haptas und Kristine Samuelson
- St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra und Sami Khan
- Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix und Colette Sandstedt
Bestes Szenenbild: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Barbara Ling und Nancy Haigh
- The Irishman – Bob Shaw und Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent und Nora Sopková
- 1917 – Dennis Gassner und Lee Sandales
- Parasite – Lee Ha-joon und Cho Won-woo